Vizianagaram: Man gets life sentence for raping daughter

Vizianagaram: A man was sentenced for life for raping his 10-year-old daughter on Tuesday. Judge Shaik Sikandar Basha also imposed Rs 50,000 fine.

According to police, the 10-year-old-girl was raped by her father, who is an electrician in the district on March 13, 2020.

The victim revealed the entire incident to her mother, who later lodged a complaint against her husband. The Disha police registered a case on March 13, 2020 and arrested the accused.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused used to capture nude pictures of his family members on his mobile.

The Vizianagaram SP, M Deepika Patil, appreciated the police officials for responding quickly and cracking the case.