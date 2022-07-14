Vizianagaram: Markets flooded with pineapples

Vizianagaram: Huge quality of pineapples arrived in the district from Seethammapeta Agency area in Parvathipuram district as the production was very high this year. Due to high production the prices are low. The price for three average size pineapples is Rs 50.

Pineapple is a seasonal fruit which grows only in Agency areas and has high demand in plain areas including cities. Juice centres, hoteliers, organisers of functions are purchasing the fruit in huge quantity.

Pineapple grows in hill areas and tribes in Vizag and Srikakulam areas. The crop is being cultivated in 9,000 hectares in north Andhra districts. Middle men and whole sale traders are purchasing fruits at the cost of Rs 10 each and selling in retail market at Rs 15-20 each fruit.

Push cart vendors are selling the same at Rs 20 per fruit. A glass of pineapple juice costs Rs 15-20 and the vendor squeezed around 3 glasses of juice from each fruit. K Paidiraju, a local vendor said, "We bought these fruits from our wholesale trader at Rs 10 and selling at Rs 15-20. This is right time for the vendors like us to earn something. We can earn around Rs 400-500 per day."