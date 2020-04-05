Vizianagaram: Mobile vegetable market flagged off

Thotapalli (Vizianagaram): Parvathipuram Sub-Collector T S Chetan has said that it is everybody's responsibility to support the others during hard time. Flagged off a mobile vegetable market initiated by Jattu Trust at Thotapalli village of Garugubilli mandal, he said the prices of vegetables were rising abnormally and the common people could not afford to buy them. So, we should help the poor people by providing some essential commodities at less price, he said.



The Jattu Trust has procured vegetables from the tribal farmers, which were grown organically and selling them at lesser price than market rate by a van.

Chetan said the Trust move would be useful for both the vegetable growers and consumers.

Dr D Parinaidu, founder of Jattu trust, said, "We are selling the vegetables at low price than the market rate and supporting the poor and working-class people during these hard days."