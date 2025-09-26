Vizianagaram MP joins devotees in queue

Vijayawada: Vizianagaram Member of Parliament Kalisetti Appala Naidu has set a noble example for public representatives by standing in solidarity with the people. Forgoing special privileges, he walked to Indrakeeladri and stood in the queue line with the common devotees for the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. His gesture has been widely hailed as a model for other VIPs and leaders.

After the darshan, MP Appala Naidu interacted with the media and highlighted the hardships faced by common devotees, particularly the inconvenience caused by frequent VIP interventions. He appealed to public representatives and VIPs to extend cooperation to the temple administration so that devotees may have smooth and uninterrupted darshan of the Goddess at the golden gateway.

He further noted that temple authorities face challenges in balancing arrangements between VIPs and general devotees. Stressing that mutual cooperation is essential, he urged all leaders to adopt humility and service to ensure fairness during major festivals.

On this occasion, Borra Radhakrishna, newly appointed Chairman of the Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board, and Bapi Reddy, Executive Officer of Srikalahasti Devasthanam and Special Officer for the Dasara Festival, met MP Appala Naidu. They discussed issues relating to general and VIP darshan and assured that all concerns would be conveyed to the District Collector, Police Commissioner, and the Temple Executive Officer.

Both dignitaries praised MP Appala Naidu’s decision to experience darshan as a common devotee, describing it as a true reflection of people’s leadership.