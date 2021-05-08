Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation gears up to meet drinking water demand in summer

Vizianagaram: Municipal Corporation is gearing up and making arrangements to meet the drinking water demand in this summer.

The new governing body has directed the officials concerned to take necessary action to provide enough drinking water to people.

Actually, Vizianagaram city is getting water from rivers Gosthani and Champavati.

Water coming from Champavati river is being stored at Kumili reservoir and from there the water is reaching to city through pipelines. But during summer the availability of water in those resources is drastically coming down and the municipal administration has no other option than supplying water on alternate days.

Recently, the officials have started efforts to get the water from Thotapalli and Andra reservoirs also. Even the public borewells also get dried up in mid April and in May. So, Municipal Commissioner SS Varma recently visited the reservoir at Nellimatla and noticed that the situation is alarming and reported the same to Collector M Hari Jawaharlal. The corporation is trying to get water from Andra reservoir in Mentada mandal.

The city needs 34 million litres of water per day to supply to the public but it is getting 24 million litres per day from various resources and they are supplying 20.23 (MLD) to people of this city through 28,036 taps.

The city has 1,365 borewells and around 300 of them are under repair. SS Varma, Commissioner, stated that they would take all steps to meet the demand during summer and the time of water supply through public taps would be increased based on the availability of water.

The water will travel 44 kilometres via Pittaada, Marrivalasa, Mentada, Garikivalasa, Gurla and finally it would reach the head waterworks at Nellimarla. Executive engineer of water supplies K Dileep said that they would purify the water and supply it through public taps and tankers. He said that 50 cusecs of water will come here in two days and it would be enough for the city.