  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Navy Day celebrated at Sainik School

Cadets of Sainik School at Navy Day celebrations on Monday
x

Cadets of Sainik School at Navy Day celebrations on Monday

Highlights

Sainik School Korukonda commemorated Navy Day on Monday with patriotic fervour.

Vizianagaram: Sainik School Korukonda commemorated Navy Day on Monday with patriotic fervour. The school’s NCC Naval Wing organised the event.

Principal, Group Captain S S Shastri, explained the important role Navy is playing in protecting our maritime and land borders.

Cadet K Ruthvik Goud, Cdt B Gagan Manoj, Cdt P Ram Koushik, Cdt Mithun Kumar and Cdt Manikanta expressed their admiration and gratitude towards the Indian Navy, showcasing their knowledge and respect through their speeches.

The event fostered camaraderie and solidarity among the attendees, fostering a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Indian Navy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X