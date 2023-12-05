Live
Vizianagaram: Navy Day celebrated at Sainik School
Highlights
Sainik School Korukonda commemorated Navy Day on Monday with patriotic fervour.
Vizianagaram: Sainik School Korukonda commemorated Navy Day on Monday with patriotic fervour. The school’s NCC Naval Wing organised the event.
Principal, Group Captain S S Shastri, explained the important role Navy is playing in protecting our maritime and land borders.
Cadet K Ruthvik Goud, Cdt B Gagan Manoj, Cdt P Ram Koushik, Cdt Mithun Kumar and Cdt Manikanta expressed their admiration and gratitude towards the Indian Navy, showcasing their knowledge and respect through their speeches.
The event fostered camaraderie and solidarity among the attendees, fostering a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Indian Navy.
