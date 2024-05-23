Vizianagaram: Officials gear up for counting of votes

Vizianagaram : District electoral officials are gearing up for counting of votes in seven Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency on 4 June. The district has two counting centres, one at JNTU University, where votes of Bobbili, Vizianagaram Assembly constituencies and Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency will be counted and another at Lendi College of Engineering where votes cast in Nellimarla, SKota, Cheepurupalli, Rajam and Gajapathi nagaram seats will be counted.

The district electoral officer S Nagalakshmi and SP MDeepika on Wednesday visited the counting centres and instructed the staff to take all strict measures here and complete the task without any lapses. They directed the officials not to allow anybody with mobile phone into the counting centres and a mobile deposit counter should be set up. A temporary shade also will be provided for the cadre and drivers of the leaders and others. Toilets, drinking water and proper electric supply will also be ensured. No one, including the media persons, should be allowed unless they furnish their identity card issued by the Election Commission.

Special tables are being arranged to count the postal ballot papers at Lendi College. Around 20 tables were arranged to count postal ballots.

