Heavy weekend rush at Tirumala

Tirumala : With a series of weekend holidays till June 17, a heavy pilgrim rush is being witnessed at Tirumala which continued on Saturday.

All the compartments, Narayanagiri sheds and outside lines up to Kalyana Vedika were filled with pilgrims.

The pilgrim influx has not reduced since Thursday and is expected to continue as Monday also happens to be a holiday. Sarvadarshan devotees have to wait in queue for 36 hours for darshan of the Lord. The TTD has been continuously distributing Annaprasadam and water to the devotees waiting in serpentine queue lines with the help of Srivari Sevaks.

Under the personal supervision of TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, senior officials are monitoring the arrangements, ensuring hassle-free distribution of Annaprasadam and water while the vigilance and security wing of the TTD is continuously managing the flow of devotees.

Among senior officers SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Water Works EE Srihari, chief PRO Dr Ravi, conservator of forests Srinivasulu, Dy EO (Annaprasadam) Rajendra, health officer Dr Sridevi, AVSO Satyasai Giridhar and others have been monitoring the arrangements round the clock.

