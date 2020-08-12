Vizianagaram: P Suryanarayana Raju likely to get MLC post

Vizianagaram: Dr Penmatsa Suryanarayana Raju, popularly known as Suresh Babu is reportedly selected for MLC post by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to sources, the MLC post under legislature quota fell vacant as ex-Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao was elected to Rajya Sabha recently. Suresh is none other than son of Penmatsa Sambasiva Raju, a senior YSRCP leader who passed away on Monday.

Sambasiva Raju, was in the YSRCP right from its inception. He was elected 8 times as MLA and also worked as Transport Minister during the Congress regime between 1989 and 94. He did not contest in 2019 elections but put his efforts to strengthen the YSRCP. Due to age related ailments, he breathed his last at the age of 87 years on Monday.

It is learnt that on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the name of P Suresh Babu as the party candidate for MLC post and the elections are scheduled to be held on August 24.

Suresh is likely to file papers on August 13. By profession he is a dentist and running a clinic.