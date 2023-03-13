Vizianagaram: Panipuri Mela organised at SITAM

Vizianagaram: A special event 'The Panipuri Mela' was organised at SITAM Engineering College, Vizianagaram .

About 250 girl students of SITAM Engineering and Central Tribal University participated in the event.

Dr Majji Sashibhushan Rao, Director of SITAM contributed a lot to bring out the creativity in the students and lauded the SITAM Institutional Innovation Council (ICC) for undertaking such an innovative programme.

Various types of Panipuris (Dahipuri, Jeera, Thika, Pudina, Masala Puri) were arranged. On the occasion, various competitions were conducted.

The winners were given certificates of appreciation and various prizes. Staff, warden Satya Veni and others were present on the occasion.