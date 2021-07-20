Vizianagaram: Patient wait yields results; Avanapu family bags nominated post

Vizianagaram: Finally, Avanapu family in Vizianagaram district which has been consistently lending support to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ever since he launched his party YSRCP, received due recognition from the party leadership.

Avanapu Bhavana, daughter-in-law of Avanapu Suribabu, has been appointed chairperson of District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS). Actually, members of the family have been supporting Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy right from the launch

of YSRCP.

They have been waiting patiently to secure proper recognition in the party for the past 10 years. Members of the family even tried to secure party ticket to contest in the Assembly elections in 2019. However, after the demise of Suribabu, the other local leaders failed to back his sons.

Undeterred, the family has been lending its support to the party and taking part in programmes to strengthen YSRCP in the district. Finally, their hard work helped them secure recognition from the party leadership. Bhavana, wife of Vikram, has been appointed DCMS chairperson.

Interestingly, some of the leaders who joined the party much later than members of Avanapu family, have managed to bag plum posts much earlier. Though the activists expected a State-level post for the family, they seem to be satisfied with the district-level post offered by the party leadership.

Bhavana, the chairperson of DCMS said, "We are happy with the post and we will work as per the directions of the high command and strengthen the party. We are always hardcore supporters of CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and we will try to serve the people in the best possible manner."