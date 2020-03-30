Vizianagaram: Police take out coronavirus awareness rally

Vizianagaram: The police organised a rally here on Monday to create awareness among the people on coronavirus.



The police carried placards to explain the ill effects of the virus.

Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police B Rajakurami exhorted the people to follow the precautions to avoid Covid-19.

The police explained to people how the coronavirus would spread and advised the public avoid mass gatherings.

They exhorted the people to practise social distancing.

The police cautioned the people, particularly the youth, against loitering on roads.

The police also distributed masks.