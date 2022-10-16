Vizianagaram: Rally against child marriages taken out

Vizianagaram: District Collector A Surya Kumari and the district administration took out a candle rally here on Sunday to spread awareness against child marriage. Parents told to encourage their girl child towards education. The rally was started from Fort. ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu and state chairman of Child rights protection commission K Apparao and others participated in the rally.

The collector said that girls should be encouraged for higher education. Many women are shining in various sectors like politics, ministration, science and technology.

Our girls should be inspired to go to colleges, universities and pursue higher education. All the government agencies should co-operate with each other to prevent child marriages and give a handhold support to emerge them as respectable person," she said.