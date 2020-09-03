Vizianagaram: Ration shop opened at hill-top village

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief minister P Pushpa Srivani ON Thursday opened a ration shop at hilltop village Pattu Chennapuram for tribals. The shop will benefit around 370 ration card holders in villages of Chora, Chintamala, Kodama and N Chintavalasa.

These villagers are forced to go to Balaga in Pachipenta mandal to get their grains so far. During rainy season, it is very difficult to reach Balaga to get the grains by walk through streams and rivers.

The Deputy CM acknowledged the problems of tribes would be addressed and directed the concerned officials including ITDA PO and others to visit those villages and address the problems.

As per her instructions, K.Kurmanath and others have visited the villages and acknowledged the real situation and take initiative to solve the problem. Now they have opened a ration depot Pattu Chennapuram village to facilitate the ration card holders of Chora, Chintamala, Kodama, N.Chintavalasa people.