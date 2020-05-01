Vizianagaram receives ` 63 lakh donations

Vizianagaram: The district administration has received the donations to the tune of Rs 32 lakh so far to carry out the Corona related activities. On Thursday, M Harijawaharlal, the Collector informed that several donors provided cash donations of Rs 32 lakh besides masks, sanitizers, medical suits and other material to supply to the health, medical and sanitation staff, who were in the forefront in battle against Corona.

"For Chief Minister's Relief Fund, we received Rs 31 lakh towards donations. We spend around Rs 2 lakh from the district donations to install barricades and to purchase masks for municipal sanitation staff.

We have distributed huge number of masks to various staff like sanitation workers, medical and health staff. If our district would not register any positive cases, we will transfer the entire funds to CM Relief Fund," he said.