Vizianagaram: Roads to get facelift by Sankranti

Vizianagaram: The state government has decided to undertake massive repairs for roads in the district after receiving several grievances from the people. The government is concentrating on giving a facelift to roads which were damaged severely due to rains. As of now, 176 works have been identified for repairs to make them pothole free by Sankranti. Several roads in Vizianagaram were damaged making it impossible for even two-wheelers. The is sorry state of roads led to many accidents resulting in even deaths. People have been urging the governments to fill the potholes and ensure comfortable travel.

The new government heeded the pleas of the people and decided to spend Rs23.51 crore to undertake repairs at 176 spots across the district. With these works, 750 km roads would get repaired.

District collector BR Ambedkar instructed the roads and buildings officials to complete the works by Sankranti and make it convenient to people to travel. Engineers of R &B are supervising the works and are striving to complete the task as soon as possible.

The collector said that the road works will be completed by Sankranti as the government is giving priority to public grievances and working on it.

He directed the officials to take up road repairs without compromising on quality and ensure no irregularities take place in the process.