Vizianagaram: RTC offers special tour packages for Karthika Masam

Vizianagaram: APSRTC will operate special buses and tour packages for the upcoming Karthikam Masam to facilitate devotees to visit prominent Siva temples. Vizianagaram depot manager J Srinivasa Rao said in a statement that special services will be operated from Vizianagaram to Pancharamams in various districts on both ways.



The pilgrims can visit Amaravati, Palakollu, Draksharamam, Bheemavaram and Samarlakota Sivalayams in this package and come back safely. Pilgrims in groups can book the entire bus and travel comfortably. The tour package buses will be started on Sundays 19, 26 of November and 3, 10 of December.

Express, Ultra Deluxe and Super Luxury buss are available for these services, he said.

Buses will be provided for Sabarimala devotees too, he added. For further details, the public can contact mobile numbers 99592 25620, 9494331213.