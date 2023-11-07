  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: RTC offers special tour packages for Karthika Masam

Vizianagaram: RTC offers special tour packages for Karthika Masam
x
Highlights

Special buses as well as packages will be operated to pancharamas in Amaravati, Palakollu, Draksharamam, Bheemavaram and Samarlakota

Vizianagaram: APSRTC will operate special buses and tour packages for the upcoming Karthikam Masam to facilitate devotees to visit prominent Siva temples. Vizianagaram depot manager J Srinivasa Rao said in a statement that special services will be operated from Vizianagaram to Pancharamams in various districts on both ways.

The pilgrims can visit Amaravati, Palakollu, Draksharamam, Bheemavaram and Samarlakota Sivalayams in this package and come back safely. Pilgrims in groups can book the entire bus and travel comfortably. The tour package buses will be started on Sundays 19, 26 of November and 3, 10 of December.

Express, Ultra Deluxe and Super Luxury buss are available for these services, he said.

Buses will be provided for Sabarimala devotees too, he added. For further details, the public can contact mobile numbers 99592 25620, 9494331213.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X