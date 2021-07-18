Vizianagaram: Ruling party planning to loot assets of MANSAS Trust, alleges Ashok

Vizianagaram: Former Union Minister and chairman of MANSAS Trust P Ashok Gajapathi Raju alleged that the leaders of the ruling party in the State were planning to loot the valuable lands of the trust.

"As family members of Vizianagaram Maharajas, we never committed a mistake but now some of the persons playing key role in the government are intentionally damaging the reputation of the Trust," he said.

On Saturday Ashok paid tributes to his elder brother Ananda Gajapathi on the occasion of his 72nd birth anniversary on Saturday and later spoke to media.

He said the government was blaming the Trust and stating that 700 acres of land was missing from the list. But the allegations were baseless and even the government failed to reveal the details of those lands.

"It seems that there is a big conspiracy going on to grab those lands. The officers belonging to other religions are being appointed EOs of Hindu temples. It seems that the government is planning to loot the assets of the Trust and temples," Ashok said.

He refuted the allegation that the Trust did not conduct audit for the past 16 years. Ashok said recently the Trust had submitted the audit details of its educational institutions to the government.