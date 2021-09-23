Vizianagaram: Satish Varma appointed Dy registrar of CU

VIzianagaram: Dr R Satish Varma has been appointed deputy registrar of Centurion University. Prof G S N Raju, vice chancellor of the university, handed appointment to Dr Satish Varma on Thursday. He advised the the deputy registrar to take active part in university activities and put in efforts to elevate the organisation to further level.



Dr Varma completed his doctoral degree in physical education and has vast experience in this field for more than 10 years. On this occasion, Satish Varma said he would discharge his duties and responsibilities with utmost commitment and sincerity.