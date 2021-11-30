Vizianagaram secures 3rd place in secretariat services

Vizianagaram: The village and ward secretariat staff from the district have delivered an outstanding performance for the past one year and stood third in the State.

Expressing satisfaction over the services available at secretariat, people appreciated the staff for responding quickly to their grievances.

On January 26, 2020, the village and ward secretariat services were started all over the State. A total of 778 secretariats were established with 21,720 staff in both rural and urban areas to serve the people.

These centres offered services like issuing of caste and income certificates, pattadar pass books, birth and death certificates, division of ration cards, application for new power connection, pensions and Rythu Bharosa.

Till the end of November, the district has solved a total of 12.71 lakhs grievances which is 89.38 per cent and Srikakulam has solved 91 per cent of grievances and stood first followed by Anantapur district with 89.62 per cent.

Chinna Bondapalli gram panchayat secretary K Swathi said that they have been reviewing the applications and solving the grievances in stipulated time. She added that as their staff is committed towards their work there was no delay in services, and they were able to solve the issues sooner.

As there are frequent inspections from the mandal and district level officers, the performance of the staff was increased, and they were strictly ordered to stay till evening and receive the grievances.

District Collector A Surya Kumari said that they kept vigil over the secretariats to provide quality services in less time.

She added that the secretariat system has made it easier to deliver services to the public. She said that with these services corruption has also come down. K Venkatanaidu, a resident of Kandivalasa village said that earlier they had to visit mandal centre in Komarada at least 3 to 4 times to get their works done as they could not find all the officers on same day to get their signatures. But now they need not worry about availability of officers as they simply apply at secretariat and get their work done in 3 to 4 days. He added that it is very convenient for them.