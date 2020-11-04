Vizianagaram: Six held, 8,000 sachets of illicit liquor seized

Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram): Even though the staff of the Special Enforcement Bureau is checking every point to curb the transportation of country-made liquor, the traffickers are illegally transporting the commodity adopting various methods.

On Wednesday, SEB teams have caught six persons at Adaru village of Parvathipuram mandal while trafficking 8,000 sachets of ID liquor from Odisha.

Assistant Excise Superintendent B Srinathudu and Inspector Jaibheem informed that they seized an auto-rickshaw and three motorcycles. The traffickers had purchased the arrack at Koraput district of Odisha at cheaper price and were transporting them to Makkuva mandal through Parvathipuram to sell it at a higher price.

B Narayana Rao, V Chanti, M Vinod, A Gurunaidu. R Rajesh and K Sanyasi Rao were arrested and produced in the court. Later, Srinathudu stated that they would intensify the vigilance to curb the transportation of liquor from other stated.