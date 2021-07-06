Vizianagaram: Solid waste management units in all municipalities, assures Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that every municipality in the state will get a solid waste management and processing unit in few months.

The government is going to undertake clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme from August 15 to maintain towns and cities.

For this around 4,500-5,000 vehicles will be procured to collect the garbage from colonies, and it will be recycled either into manure or construction material, he said.

Satyanarayana inaugurated an additional floor at municipal corporation building here on Monday and said that the new governing body of municipal corporation should gain the hearts of the public by delivering good services.

He told the corporations to visit their wards to know the interests and requirement of the public. Speaking on the raising of property taxes, Satyanarayana said the decision was taken only after going through the policies of various states in the country and he added that it is the responsibility of the leaders and officers to explain and create awareness among public in this regard.

The enhancement of the tax will not be more than 15 per cent of the existing tax rate. The houses which are below 375 square feet have to pay only Rs 50 per year. The new property policy will be crystal clear, and every citizen can understand, he said.

MP B Chandrasekhar, MLA K Veerabhadraswamy, MLC P Suresh Babu, collector M Hari Jawaharlal participated in the programme.