Vizianagaram stands first in disbursing pensions

Vizianagaram: In villages, towns and mandal headquarters a festive atmosphere prevailed on a Monday in the district as people received enhanced pension amount with the arrears of three months.

TDP has promised during poll campaign that it would increase the senior citizen pension to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000 and pay the amount right from the April 2024. As per the promise, the government disbursed increased pension along with 3-months arrears on the first day of July. Collector B R Ambedkar said that they had disbursed pension to 2,72,458 beneficiaries out of the total number 2,81,713 and only 9,255 are still pending by the evening. They would also be given the amount at night at any cost. He said that Vizianagaram district stood first in the state of Andhra Pradesh by disbursing 96.71 per cent pensions to the beneficiaries. The collector appreciated the district official machinery for the feat. In Parvathipuram Manyam district, 1,31,384 beneficiaries received pensions as against the total 1,44,518. Collector Nishanth Kumar properly planned the disbursement duties and assigned them to the staff thus successfully executing the programme. All the MLAs actively took part in this mega event in their constituencies and disbursed the pensions.