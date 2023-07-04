Vizianagaram: Students take part in campaign against use of plastic

Vizianagaram: As part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyan-2023, Satya Degree College and Sitam College NCC cadets have organised an awareness camp against the use of plastic bags. They have campaigned for use of either paper or cloth bags.

Later the students distributed 1,000 environment-friendly bags at the busy market area between the clock tower and three lamps junction here on Monday.

Dr M Sasibhushan Rao, Director of Satya Group of Colleges, said, “Prohibiting plastic bags and using paper bags can save the environment. NCC cadets should be mentors for future generations by taking part in such programmes.”

Prakash Silk Palace owner U Prakash Rao appreciated the efforts being made by the students of the SITAM College to spread awareness among people against the use of plastic bags.

R Sriramulu Naidu, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation said that the corporation has been working to reduce the usage of plastic, polythene bags and playing its role for the protection of environment.

DSP K Govind Rao said that the police would also extend support to the plastic-free campaign in the city.

Late, a pledge was taken to promote paper and cloth bags and not to use plastic bags.