Vizianagaram: Students, villagers stage dharna for teachers

Vizianagaram: Students of N Burjavalasa primary school of Therlam mandal staged a dharna on Monday demanding appointment of new teachers in their school.

Speaking to media, they alleged that the current teachers visited school only occasionally in the past five years which affected their studies.

''Our children are facing lot of problems in studying and during exams as school has not enough and punctual staff. We demand appointment of teacher who work committedly here so that our children could get access to free and compulsory education," a parent said.

The school has the roll of 25 students while two teachers are being appointed here. However, one teacher went on deputation to Konda Devupalli of Bobbili mandal after getting permission from the district officials.

Now the school is run by only one teacher since March 2021. The villagers led by sarpanch have submitted a complaint in Spandana event also. They demanded the cancellation of the deputation of teacher to another place or appointment of another teacher in the school.

They alleged that they did not get any response from the authorities even after submitting a plea at Spandana. Vexed, aggrieved villagers staged a dharna along with students at the main gate of the school.

K Brahmaji Rao, district educational officer, said, "The issue came to my notice. We have sent file to higher officials for cancellation of the deputation of the said teacher. I hope it will be cleared soon. Our mandal educational officer went to the village and assured the students for re-appointment for teacher".