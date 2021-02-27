Vizianagaram: TDP Takes Lead in Campaign for municipal polls

Vizianagaram: After the conclusion of the gram panchayat elections, now the political parties are gearing up for municipal elections and to gain power in urban areas.

But in Vizianagaram, a different political situation has emerged. Interestingly, the TDP is going into public seeking votes under one leadership but the ruling YSRCP is facing some uncertainty due to groupism in the party.

Aditi Gajapathi Raju, in-charge of TDP, is leading the party in the city and visiting every ward with the followers. Actually the post of Mayor is reserved for BC woman and the TDP has announced K Samantakamani, the wife of Kandi Murali Naidu, a senior leader of the city.

The cadre in the city under the guidance of senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and leadership of Aditi are moving ahead and seeking the support of people. But on the other side, the YSRCP cadre is confused over the selection of candidates.

The city has 50 wards for its 2.5 lakh population and about 15 candidates belonging to YSRCP have filed their nominations as rebels. There is an invisible rivalry between local MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy and Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Even some more leaders like Avanapu Vijay and Pilla Vijay Kumar are also encouraging some of their followers to contest in the elections.

Now the party leadership is trying to woo the rebels to withdraw their nominations or keep calm during elections. But in TDP, the cadre is following Aditi Gajapathi Raju and her instructions and planning their campaign and strategy.

Even Aditi, who had contested as a candidate in the previous Assembly elections is actively participating in campaign and mingling with both people and cadre too.

On the other side, the YSRCP cadre is in full dilemma. Within the ruling party, the leaders are vying with each other to gain upper hand and to secure the candidature for the Mayor post.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditi Gajapathi said, "We are collectively working and coordinating with our cadre, and candidates. We don't have any egos and misunderstandings among us. We are expecting a good result in coming elections," she said.