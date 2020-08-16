Vizianagaram will be developed on all fronts, assures Vellampalli Srinivas

Vizianagaram: The government is committed to developing the district in all aspects, said Vellampalli Srinivas, in-charge Minister of Vizianagaram here on Saturday.

He said the emphasis was being laid on improving the living standards of people. Srinivas participated in the 74th Independence Day celebrations here and hoisted the national flag.

The entire programme was completed in a short duration due in view of the precautions being taken due to Covid pandemic.

No cultural programmes and stalls were arranged by the government departments. "This district was ahead of many districts in terms of implementing various welfare schemes like disbursing pensions," he said.

Later, the the Endowments Minister felicitated frontline Covid warriors like police, medical staff, sanitation workers and others. The Minister received guard of honour from the Armed Reserve police personnel. All the district officers have attended the programme.

Subsequently, Collector M Hari Jawaharlal participated in the Independence Day celebrations on the premises of Zilla Parishad and appealed the people to fight against the coronavirus by following all norms like wearing gloves and maintaining social distance.

"We will improve the capacity of this district to conduct 5,000 tests per day. Our district got nationwide recognition in several aspects and the spirit would be continued in future," he said.