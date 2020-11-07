Vizianagaram: YSRCP activists take out huge rallies, violate Covid guidelines

Vizianagaram: The activists and leaders of YSR Congress party organised rallies across the district on Friday on the occasion of the completion of three years of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy' s Praja Sankalpa Yatra (PSY).

Jagan had launched his Padayatra on Novermber 6, 2017 and passed through the entire State, covering more than 150 Assembly constituencies out of total 175 constituencies.

His Padayatra drew huge response from the people and subsequently he secured a resounding victory in 2019 State Assembly elections. To mark the third anniversary of the completion of the Padayatra, the party activists organised rallies in the district on Friday. The rallies witnessed huge gatherings ignoring the Covid protocols like maintaining social distance and wearing masks. People have crammed on dais at the venues of meetings organised on the occasion. The ruling party activists failed to follow the Covid guidelines issued by the State government.

A large rally was taken through the villages of Garividi, Gurla, Cheepurupally and Parvathipuram. Karrothu Narsinga Rao, district president of Telugu Yuvatha, said, "The rallies will definetly cause the spread of virus."

Even senior citizens also participated in the rallies organised by the YSRCP.