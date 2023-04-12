Vizianagaram: Zilla Parishad general body conducted

Vizianagaram: Zilla Parishad general body meeting was held here on Tuesday. The district officials were told to give top priority to drinking water supply during summer, undertake repairs for borewells and maintain water level in tanks as the consumption of water will be more during this summer.

ZP chairman Chinna Srinu told the staff to visit villages and check whether the medical services through the family doctor scheme were going well or not. He also called for provision of water taps for every family under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The members of the ZP raiseed issues like the names of housing beneficiaries are not appearing in the housing portal and some of the beneficiaries are not getting possession certificates.

A Jogarao, MLA of Parvathipuram, appealed to the government to consider the patients of filaria as physically challenged.

Collector A Suryakumari advised the public not to approach private, unqualified doctors and asked them to visit YSR Clinics.

She told the public to have healthier habits and give up bad habits like consuming tobacco and alcohol.

Later, the public representatives felicitated the outgoing collector A Suryakumari, who is appointed as commissioner for panchayati raj and rural development. They praised her for her commitment and honesty towards the people of Vizianagaram. Deputy CM P Rajanna Dora and others attended the meeting.