VMC corporators study development works in Bengaluru

Vijayawada: Corporators from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) visited Bengaluru to study the ongoing development projects undertaken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporation. The Chief Commissioner of BBMP, Tushar Girinath welcomed the corporators’ delegation at the Integrated Command and Control Room and provided a detailed overview of BBMP’s development activities, challenges, and overall administrative framework.

VMC Floor Leader Venkata Satyanarayana introduced the corporators and briefed BBMP officials on the development initiatives and public services being implemented by the VMC. During the interaction, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath elaborated on the various development projects carried out by the corporation. He explained that BBMP, which originally covered 225 square kilometres, has now expanded to 700 square kilometres, serving a population of 1.41 crore people across eight zones under the Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporation. He highlighted the ongoing development of white-top roads, which are designed to last 25 to 30 years without requiring major maintenance. Currently, 200 kilometres of such roads have been constructed across different parts of Bengaluru.

Girinath also explained the K100 Project, which addresses storm water drainage in the city. Originating from the Koramangala Valley, the project spans 100 kilometres and aims to prevent water stagnation on roads during rainfall. So far, 11 kilometres of the project have been completed. As part of the project, natural methods are being used to treat stormwater through the growth of aquatic plants, thereby purifying the water. This initiative not only serves as a storm water drain but also enhances green cover, creating a pleasant environment for residents.

He further stated that Bengaluru ranks third in India in implementing a Climate Action Plan. As part of this plan, the city is focusing on environmental conservation, lake restoration, and sustainable development. The BBMP faces four major challenges: waste management, roads, street lighting, and lake preservation. He added that the Integrated Command and Control Room monitors several critical parameters, including air quality, water levels in lakes, and vehicle tracking.

During the visit, several corporators raised queries about BBMP’s operations and received detailed responses from the Chief Commissioner.

Deputy Mayor Shailaja Reddy, YSRCP Floor Leader Venkata Satyanarayana, TDP Deputy Floor Leader Ummidi Venkateswara Rao, and BJP representative Bulla Vijay Kumar were felicitated by the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

YSRCP Floor Leader Venkata Satyanarayana expressed gratitude on behalf of VMC for the knowledge shared by BBMP and honoured Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath for his hospitality and insights.

Later, BBMP staff provided an on-ground visit to the KR Road, explaining that the road was laid 15 years ago and has not required any maintenance since then. They noted that the road is expected to last another 15 years without further upkeep. The team also toured the K100 project site at Shanti Nagar, where field-level explanations were given.