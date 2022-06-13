VMC takes up massive plantation drive

Vijayawada(NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken up massive plantation drive across the city, particularly along the highways, on the dividers of main roads, parks, open places, canal bunds etc to increase the greenery and enhance the beauty of the city.

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar along with the municipal officials in association with Urban Greening Corporation have taken up the initiative and planting saplings. More emphasis is given on planting saplings and growing trees on the main road dividers.

The VMC is removing weak plants from the dividers and replacing them with other plants that can sustain and grow on the dividers. The VMC is taking suggestions from the Urban Greening Corporation and getting saplings from nurseries. Plants are being grown on the dividers on MG Road, Eluru road and other important roads. The massive plantation drive will be held till this June ending.

Besides, emphasis is given on growing greenery and plants along the national highway between Benz Circle and Ramavarappadu junction.

Rajiv Gandhi Park, Dr BR Ambedkar park, KL Rao park and other parks along the canal bunds are developed and greenery is increased by the VMC.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi in a press release on Sunday emphasised the need for the collective efforts of VMC and people and invited suggestions from the people to increase the greenery in the city.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar said everyone should think of increasing greenery and protection of environment. He appealed to the denizens to participate in the efforts made by the VMC to increase greenery and check the pollution in the city. He said everyone should think of pollution in the wake of growing vehicles and population in the city.