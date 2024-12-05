VMRDA chairperson presents gifts to needy students

Live
Visakhapatnam : As promised, the newly-nominated chairperson of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) MV Pranav Gopal distributed stationery to the needy children here on Wednesday.
While assuming office recently, he appealed to his supporters and party cadre not to welcome him with bouquets or any other felicitating material but to bring books and stationery so that they could be distributed to the poor students later.
Sticking to his assurance, the VMRDA chairperson gave away the gifted material to the children in various schools. Also, some of the children belonging to the staff of VMRDA also received the books and accessories.
Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Gopal stated that he will continue a similar trend in future as well. “The happiness that I saw among children while receiving books is unforgettable,” he said.