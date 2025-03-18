VMRDA focuses on new ventures

Visakhapatnam: After the NDA government came to power, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) grounded a number of projects, said VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner KS Viswanathan.

Speaking to the media, they said that apart from focusing on completing pending projects, the VMRDA has set its focus on initiating several new projects as well.

The Chairperson of VMRDA announced that both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh are eager to develop Visakhapatnam. “The multi-level car parking facility, which wasoverlooked by the previous government, will soon be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Additionally, the Indian Navy’s UH-3H helicopter museum at RK Beach will also be inaugurated by the CM,” stated Pranav Gopal.

After assuming charges as Chairman of VMRDA, he said that several projects are now accessible to the people of Visakhapatnam. One significant addition is the 50-meter cantilever glass skywalk bridge slated to open at Kailasagiri.

This project is expected to provide a unique experience for tourists and will be completed by April, according to Pranav Gopal. In response to the need for safety, he suggested that a multi-specialty hospital will be established in Anakapalli district to address recurring industrial accidents.

VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan said that the VMRDA Master Plan 2047 will undergo a transparent revision process, which will incorporate feedback and suggestions from the public. “The government identified lapses in the original master plan, prompting the decision to revise it openly,” he explained. By June, Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport is expected to become operational, with 15 connecting roads being developed for access, Viswanathan informed.

Regarding beach erosion, the Commissioner stated that efforts are underway to address this issue with the support of a central government scheme. Concerning revenue generation, Viswanathan outlined measures to enhance it in various ways. He indicated that unsold plots in VMRDA layouts will be identified for auction, and new layouts will also be developed to boost revenue.