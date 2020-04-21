Volunteers come under PM Garib Kalyan package in AP

Amaravati: The AP government included the 2.60 lakh Village and Ward Volunteers in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package for the purpose of management of COVID19 duties, on Tuesday.

KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has released a circular with this effect on Tuesday, stating that since the Volunteers have been engaged in effectively monitoring and surveying of the COVID suspects in the State, they deserve it.

He said that the volunteers have been working in the field and doing house to house survey and completed three times house to house fever surveillance duty. It is likely that they may come in contact with the COVID19 positive patients. Hence, it is deemed that all the village and ward volunteers are vulnerable. Hence, they come under the purview of PM Garib Kalyan Package.

Earlier, the government has announced the insurance package to the village volunteers working to contain coronavirus in the state. And with the implementation of new scheme for the village volunteers would yield better. results as the volunteer would work more with enthusiasm.