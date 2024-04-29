  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vote for Congress for corruption-free governance

Vote for Congress for corruption-free governance
x
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP candidate Gidugu Rudraraju urged people to give chance to the Congress to make the state financially sustainable and...

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP candidate Gidugu Rudraraju urged people to give chance to the Congress to make the state financially sustainable and provide corruption-free good governance. He appealed to people to vote Congress if they want to get special status for AP.

He conducted an election campaign along with City MLA candidate Boda Venkat, CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu, walkers and sportsmen on Arts College premises on Sunday. He warned that the state will be destroyed if the BJP is given power once again. He said that YSRCP, TDP, and Jana Sena in the state are acting as stooges of BJP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X