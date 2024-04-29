Vote for Congress for corruption-free governance

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP candidate Gidugu Rudraraju urged people to give chance to the Congress to make the state financially sustainable and provide corruption-free good governance. He appealed to people to vote Congress if they want to get special status for AP.

He conducted an election campaign along with City MLA candidate Boda Venkat, CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu, walkers and sportsmen on Arts College premises on Sunday. He warned that the state will be destroyed if the BJP is given power once again. He said that YSRCP, TDP, and Jana Sena in the state are acting as stooges of BJP.