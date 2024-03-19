Live
Vote for TDP for development: Sindhura
“It is my first duty to supply water to all the ponds in Puttaparthi constituency,” stated TDP candidate for Puttaparthi constituency Palle Sindhura Reddy.
Along with her husband Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy, party district leaders Salakka Srinivasulu, Ramakrishna and others, she campaigned in Nagireddypalle, Vangampally and Iragampally villages of Kotacheruvu mandal on Monday.
Stating that TDP’s Super Six scheme is a boon for the poor, she assured that crop investment assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum will be provided to every farmer with pattadar passbook. She also promised to provide three gas cylinders free of cost to every household. A special plan was prepared for the economic development of the poor by setting up industries and providing jobs to unemployed youth, she added.
Sindhura Reddy said that AP State and Puttaparthi constituency will develop only when Telugu Desam Party comes to power. Claiming that it is possible for Chandrababu Naidu only to pave golden path for future generations, she called upon the people to vote for ‘cycle’ symbol and make Chandrababu as the CM.