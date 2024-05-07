Vote for TDP means end of welfare schemes: Jagan

Narasaraopet/ Machilipatnam: “Donot commit the mistake of waking up Chandramukhi by casting your vote to the TDP-Jana Sena alliance as it would mean the end of all welfare schemes,” said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Siddham public meeting in Macherla on Monday. Jagan said the alliance had come up with promises which cannot be implemented. He said that Naidu was once again ready to cheat the people of the state. All those who are anti-poor had joined hands and resorting to degraded politics, he alleged.

Recalling how Naidu during the 2014 elections had distributed signed election manifesto copies to all the houses and asked the people if he had implemented at least one of them. He promised to waive off crop loans, loans taken by the SHGs and promised three cents house sites for the poor. He failed to construct even a single IT tower, he added.

On the contrary, he said for him, election manifesto was like Bible, Quran, Bhagavad Gita and added that he fulfilled 99% of the promises mentioned in the YSRCP election manifesto. Jagan said during the last 59-monhs, he had pressed the button 130 times and directly transferred Rs 2.7 lakh crore to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Provided 2.31 lakh jobs, renovated government hospitals and filled vacant doctor posts to render better medical services, he said. The YSRCP chief said for the welfare of the poor, six hundred services were rendered at the village secretariat. RBKs were set up in the village for the convenience of the farmers and questioned the voters if they had seen for this type of welfare schemes earlier. He appealed to the voters to give YSRCP yet another chance.