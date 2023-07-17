Vote is responsibility, security and an assurance for future: Chandrababu

Amaravati: It is known that the opposition leaders are expressing concern that the ruling YCP is removing a large number of votes belonging to their parties. The Telugu Desam Party has also complained to the Central Election Commission in this regard. On the other hand, TDP leader Chandrababu tweeted addressing the people of the State regarding the votes.

Chandrababu said that vote is our responsibility, vote is security and vote is assurance of future. He said that from 21 July, a comprehensive revision programme of voter list will be held across AP for a month. He said that booth level officials will come door to door and carry out voter verification. On this occasion, it is advised to check whether your vote is in the voter list or not. If there is no vote, you are asked to register your name as a voter immediately.