Voters in NP Kunta express support to Kadiri MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool

Residents in NP Kunta in Kadiri showed their support for YSR Congress MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool by welcoming him with smiles and garlands during a recent election campaign. The campaign, organized by Single Window President Jagadeeswar Reddy and other local leaders, saw Maqbool visiting several villages in the area.

During the campaign, residents expressed their love and affection towards the YSR Congress party and their leader Jagananna, stating that they planned to vote for him in the upcoming elections. Maqbool highlighted the achievements of Jagananna in fulfilling his promises, contrasting him with Chandrababu who failed to deliver on many of his pledges.

The event was attended by former MLA Attar Chand Basha, Legal Cell Zonal Incharge Lingala Lokeshwar Reddy, and other party leaders and activists. The overwhelming support shown by the residents of NP Kunta is a strong indication of the widespread popularity of Jagananna and the YSR Congress party in the region.











