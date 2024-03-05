  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VPA continues mechanisation operational areas

VPA continues mechanisation operational areas
x
Highlights

Signs an MoU with NTCPWC) of Chennai for providing Vessel Traffic Management Systems services

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) entered into a memorandum of understanding with National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), Chennai, for providing Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS) services.

VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu and Principal Scientist NTCPWC D Kumaran Raju signed

the MoU.

Briefing about the pact, the Chairperson informed that Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS) form an integral part of modern maritime transportation and these systems provide a comprehensive solution for monitoring and controlling vessel traffic in port area.

An amount of Rs.14.03 crore has been incurred by the VPA for the services provided for a period of 10 years by the NTCPWC from the date of agreement. Deputy Chairperson of the port Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy conservator Capt. T. Srinivas, secretary of the port T. Venu Gopal and other HoDs were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X