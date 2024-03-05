Live
VPA continues mechanisation operational areas
Signs an MoU with NTCPWC) of Chennai for providing Vessel Traffic Management Systems services
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) entered into a memorandum of understanding with National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), Chennai, for providing Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS) services.
VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu and Principal Scientist NTCPWC D Kumaran Raju signed
the MoU.
Briefing about the pact, the Chairperson informed that Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS) form an integral part of modern maritime transportation and these systems provide a comprehensive solution for monitoring and controlling vessel traffic in port area.
An amount of Rs.14.03 crore has been incurred by the VPA for the services provided for a period of 10 years by the NTCPWC from the date of agreement. Deputy Chairperson of the port Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy conservator Capt. T. Srinivas, secretary of the port T. Venu Gopal and other HoDs were present.