VPA focuses on port-specific perspective plan

Visakhapatnam: Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M Angamuthu said the port has laid out its long, medium and short term plans to achieve its sustainable goals.

Briefing about the port-specific action plan on the sidelines of the ‘stakeholders conclave’ held in the city, the Chairperson of the port stated that an action plan has been readied for the business volume, focusing on the growth aspect of the port at the micro-level with a balanced improvement on all parameters. “The target is to touch the cargo throughput of around 90 million metric tonnes next and increase it to 100 MMT in the next five years with an improved focus on logistics parameters as well,” he elaborated.

Apart from concentrating on enhancing the cargo volumes, the VPA Chairperson mentioned, the objective is also to improve the overall port-centric performance indicators and usher in a progressive growth.

Besides, the port is working towards a holistic development of the city, contributing to the integral part of the city’s growth. Going beyond spreading green stretches, the VPA intends to cater to infrastructure upgradation, beach development and open the port for public visits, etc.

The main objective of the conclave was to collaborate, plan and execute works in achieving new targets and overall development of the city.

Briefing about the roadmap of the port along with new initiatives, a digital presentation was given on the occasion. Addressing the stakeholders, the Chairperson informed that Visakhapatnam Port serves as a beacon of innovation, illuminating the path for future developments in port operations, leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity. “The port aims to revolutionise traditional maritime practices. VPA is committed to fostering partnerships with industry leaders, academia, and government bodies. Through collaborative research and development initiatives, the port aims to co-create transformative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the maritime sector,” he mentioned.

The Chairperson handed over cheques for the beneficiaries to the tune of Rs.3.63 crore as part of the port’s CSR activities.

N Yuvaraj, Secretary to the Govt. of AP, Industries and Commerce, A. Ravi Shankar, Commissioner of Police, N. Sridhar, Principal Commissioner of Customs, among others, were present.