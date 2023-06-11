VZM wins women T-20 cup

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram Royals team has won the T-20 women cricket cup by defeating the Vizag Dolphins team. The match is organized by the Andhra cricket association and North Zone Cricket Accademy at PVG Raju cricket stadium.



The final match is held between Vizag Dolphins and the Vizianagaram team won by six tickets. The Vizag team has chosen batting after winning the toss and recorded 133



runs by losing eight wickets at the end of twenty overs. P.Himabindu made 44 runs, P.Ranga Lakshmi made 38 runs and Sarayu, the bowler has taken three Vickers by giving 29 runs. The Vizianagaram team has come to batting

in the second session and reached the target of 134 runs at the end of 19.2 overs after losing four tickets only. K. Devika has made 45 runs with four fours and four sixes, V. Sujan has made 29 runs with four boundaries.

Tamanna has taken two wickets by giving 37 runs. Deputy speaker K. Veerabhadra Swamy ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, MLA B.Appala Naidu, and others have attended the program and given prize money cheque worth of Rs.6 Lakhs to the winners and Rs.4 lakhs to runners team.