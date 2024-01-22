Walk held to empower girls

Live
Visakhapatnam: Holding placards, volunteers took out a walk to empower girls ahead of the National Girl Child Day to be celebrated on January 24.
At RK Beach, Child Rights and You (CRY) organised the ‘Walk to EmpowHER’ on Sunday after conducting a similar programme in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru that aimed at creating brighter paths for the girls in India.
The initiative, driven by the vision to foster a future where every girl child confidently walks towards her dreams, sought to demonstrate support for girl children and raise awareness about the pivotal need to protect, educate, and nurture them.
Guduri Sita Mahalakshmi, chairperson of Savitribai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust, inaugurated the walk that commenced from Novotel.
Harsha Nandan, chairperson of Young Indians Visakhapatnam chapter, appreciated the organisers for providing a platform to voice the views of girls.