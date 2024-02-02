Waltair celebrates golden jubilee of Godavari Express

Visakhapatnam: Announced on February 1, 1974, the prestigious Godavari Express completed its glorious journey of 50 long years.

Initially, the daily train was operated once, departing from Visakhapatnam and arriving in Hyderabad the next morning.

In the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, a number of officials had to make a trip between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad and vice versa at frequent intervals. Passengers find the train quite convenient for its comfortable timings as the train reaches the destination in the early hours of the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam station manager A Aruna Sri mentioned that Godavari Express is the faith reposed by the passengers who look forward to travel in it. “For many, it acts as a bridge between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad and vice versa. Godavari Express is a symbol of faith and people enjoy travelling in it for the convenience the train offers, including its timings,” the station manager told The Hans India.

In 2020, the train, also known as VIPs train, was upgraded with LHB coaches and it stops at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, among other destinations. Marking the occasion of golden jubilee celebrations, a cake was cut by the Waltair Division personnel on Thursday.