Waltair Division marks National Sports Day

Visakhapatnam: Marking the National Sports Day, Waltair Division organised activities from the Fit India Mission that advocate for at least one hour of daily physical exercise. Sports competitions were held by the East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair (ECoRSA-Waltair), followed by the felicitation of outstanding athletes and spouses of railway employees who have attained national and international recognition, led by president of ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation of Waltair Jyotsna Bohra.

As part of it, a cycle rally was organised by the division here on Sunday, led by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra and joined by sports officer K Harnath, ADRM (Op) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, along with many officers and sports enthusiasts.

Their enthusiastic participation stands as a testament to the division’s dedication to health, wellness, and sportsmanship within the railway community. The success and spirited participation in National Sports Day celebrations strengthen bonds among employees and the public, underscoring the transformative effect of sports on society.

This year’s celebration embraces the theme ‘Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies,’ shining a spotlight on unity, inclusivity, and the vital role of sports in bringing communities together.