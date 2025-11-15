Waltair Division organises diabetes awareness drive

Visakhapatnam: Medical Department of Waltair Division organised an awareness event to mark World Diabetes Day-2025, focusing on the importance of diabetes prevention, healthy dietary habits, and lifestyle modification. The event was held at Divisional Railway Hospital here on Friday.

As part of the event, a healthy diet exhibition, walkathon, and comprehensive health awareness programme were organised.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra inaugurated exhibition in the presence of senior railway officials, healthcare professionals, and hospital staff led by Dr D Sharath Babu, Chief Medical Superintendent.

The exhibition showcased informative displays on balanced nutrition, meal planning, and diet strategies tailored for individuals managing diabetes.

Endocrinologist Dr V Sunitha and cardiologist Dr Sujatha gave advises on various aspects of diabetes management, including diet, exercise, and lifestyle modifications.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM Lalit Bohra emphasised the need for early detection and prevention of diabetes. He urged railway employees and their families to adopt healthy lifestyle practices, maintain a balanced diet, and regularly monitor their blood sugar levels to ensure overall well-being.