Waltair Division scripts a historic success story in 2025

Visakhapatnam: Delivering an extraordinary blend of operational excellence, passenger-centric initiatives and sustainability-driven growth, Waltair Division has emerged as one of the brightest performers of Indian Railways in 2025.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra announced that Waltair Division has secured 5th rank nationally in both earnings and freight loading performance.

The division recorded the highest growth among the top 10 loading divisions, transporting 73.5 million tonnes of freight till November 2025, an impressive 8.5 percent rise over the previous year, while generating a remarkable Rs.29,030 crore in revenue, reflecting 11 percent growth.

In a significant achievement, the division crossed 50 million tonnes of freight loading in just 230 days by November 16, the highest-ever performance in its history, registering a robust 12.5 percent year-on-year increase, reflecting the division’s strategic efficiency and its vital role in powering regional and national economic growth.

Responding to regional aspirations for faster and more comfortable travel, the Vande Bharat Express operating in the division was upgraded with four additional coaches, significantly enhancing passenger convenience and capacity.

To meet seasonal travel demand, the division demonstrated exceptional operational readiness by running 506 special trains and handling 1,803 additional services during festivals, pilgrimages, and peak tourism periods.

Championing digital transformation, the division conducted intensive awareness campaigns to promote mobile ticketing for unreserved travel and QR-code-based payments, reinforcing ease of travel and cashless transactions.

Further strengthening transparency, biometric sign-on systems were introduced for ticket-checking staff.

As part of its all-round excellence, the division earned five efficiency shields at the zonal level, particularly for outstanding performance in electrical and signal and telecom departments.

Adding to its green credentials, Visakhapatnam railway station achieved the prestigious ‘green railway station certification’ with platinum rating from the Global Green Building Council, recognising its eco-friendly infrastructure and sustainable practices.

The station also received a 4-star ‘eat right station’ certification under FSSAI guidelines, becoming the 7th station in India and the first in Andhra Pradesh to earn this distinction for safe, hygienic and nutritious food services.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 15 stations across the division, including Araku, Vizianagaram, Koraput, Jagdalpur, and Paralakhemundi are being transformed into modern public-utility hubs. Notably, Paralakhemundi station works have been completed.

At Visakhapatnam station, 220 state-of-the-art digital LED display screens have been installed under a new commercial advertisement contract, significantly upgrading passenger information systems and visual ambience.

As part of strengthening security, the Railway Protection Force was equipped with 13 new motorcycles to boost patrolling efficiency and rapid response. These were handed over on 4 June by Alok Bohra, IG/RPF and Principal Chief Security Commissioner.

The division also participated in a Clean Environment Campaign, Mobilising passengers, NGOs, students and the public to reduce plastic pollution and promote environmental responsibility