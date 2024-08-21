  • Menu
Wardens told to stay in hostels at night

Minister for BC welfare, handlooms and textiles S Savitha holds a review with officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare, handlooms and textiles S Savitha warned of stern action against the officials for the dereliction of duties and neglect of hostel students.

The minister on Tuesday conducted a review with the officials of BC welfare hostels, Gurukuls at the Secretariat. She instructed the wardens to stay in the hostels in the night. She urged the district level officers to do field visits and supervise the functioning of hostels.

The minister said hostel wardens will be held responsible of poor quality food is served to the students. She made it clear that outside food is not allowed into the hostels and hostel wardens have to arrange potable water to the hostel inmates.

Savitha said hostels should follow government menu and maintain hygiene and clean environs in the hostels.

