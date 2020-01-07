Warning: AP to have higher temperatures and heatwaves this summer

The Center for Climate Change and Adaptation Director Dr Balasubramaniam said the temperatures are likely to rise high in upcoming summer. The Director who held a meeting with officials at Revenue Bhavan in the Collectorate on Monday to discuss the pre-arrangements to be taken in the summer has said that East Godavari, Prakasam, YSR and Anantapur districts were selected as part of the disaster prevention program in the state. While Guntakal and Kadiri Mandals from Anantapur district.

Both regions have the highest temperatures, according to statistics. "Officials of the respective departments should prepare an action plan in advance of any damage to these zones due to high temperatures," said the Director. Agriculture, livestock, labour, medical, ICDS, Drama, DRDA, fire, police and other departments are directed to take advance steps to safeguard from high temperatures.

Everyone is responsible for preventing the loss of life and property during the summer. Officers of various departments participated in the review.