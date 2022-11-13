Water flows from an old borewell in Sri Satya Sai district, farmer overjoy

The water is flowing from a bore well, which is left aside for a long time as there was no water at the time of digging the well in Gajukuntapalli of OD Cheruvu Mandal of Sri Satya sai District. Overflowing without a motor.



Going into the details, Shahnawaz Khan of the village dug a 600-feet deep borewell two and a half years ago. He fixed the motor to sow the crops with the little water that was coming out when the bore was dug.

However, after a few days the water in the bore dried up and he removed the motor and sold it. Due to the recent rains, the groundwater has risen and the water in the borewell is overflowing.

In this drought-stricken region, where no drop of water comes even after digging a thousand feet deep, the farmer's joy was boundless as the bore well was releasing water by itself. The farmer is expressing happiness that he will grow the crops after fixing the motor.